Posta Kenya, MKU signs agreement to foster education development

Posta Corporation of Kenya has signed separate Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Mount Kenya University and its affiliate media company TV47.

The three organizations aim to jointly contribute to fostering development of cooperation, and collaboration through jointly participating in corporate social responsibility activities, communication and courier services as well as sports.

The agreement will enable MKU achieve its mission of teaching, research and community outreach effectively and efficiently while the media outlet will support the two institutions in their communication needs.

Posta Kenya will offer internship and employment opportunities to MKU students as well as engage them in opportunities to marketing its new innovations targeting the youth.

Already Posta Kenya has launched several innovations targeting the youth such as Mpost, EMS2GO, and E-njiwa, among others.

Postmaster General Daniel Kagwe said public-private partnerships have become an integral part of our country in ensuring continuation of business and its sustainability. He said under the partnerships, there will be enhanced e-commerce innovations such as timeshare lockers/boxes and establishment of a model post office in the university.

“Posta Kenya has the capacity to provide excellent distribution and logistical services to both the national government and the private sector. If well supported by the national Government, and other key stakeholders, the corporation has an obligation to improve its business performance as the preferred logistics and financial (payments) services provider in the industry,” he said.

Posta Kenya plans to organize joint sporting activities with MKU, where students who excel in sports will be recruited to play professionally.

Abdullahi Abubakar, Chief Executive Officer TV47, said the media house will support the two institutions in their endeavours and commended the deal for its potential in social economic development especially for the youth.

“We have presence in 47 counties, we will focus on education which we believe can shape the current and future generations,” he added.

MKU Vice Chancellor Prof Stanley Waudo emphasised the need to reach, inform and partner with communities through education.

He said the University already has other existing Public-Private Partnerships with Thika Level 5 hospital, Kiambu County where the university developed a state-of-the- art General Kago Funeral home cum Medical School Anatomy Lab, among others.