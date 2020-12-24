Posta Rangers finishing needs work ,Omolo says as he promises turn of fortunes


Posta Rangers Fc and Bandari Fc players tussle for the ball during FKF PL match on 23rd 12 2020 at Kasarani Stadium,Nairobi.Rangers has drawn four league matches this season.

 

Posta Rangers FC  head coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo admits he has work to do especially on the team’s  forward line after Rangers registered its fourth draw out of five matches it has played so far in the 2020/21 FKF premier league .

Rangers battled to a 1-1 draw against Bandari FC  on Tuesday to sit eleventh on the standings with four points having scored just three goals and conceded six.

‘’We  have played really tough matches, am thankful for the  draws,  however I am re challenged to sharpen the forward line. In the forthcoming games we will try our best and get the maximum points, am sure we will start winning so we just have to have faith’’, Omolo said.

Bandari recorded their second draw of the campaign to lie sixth with five points as head coach Twahir Muhidin also decried his side’s sharpness in front of goal.

‘’Lack of belief and calmness in front of goal cost us all the maximum points experienced players missed the chances it’s not proper for them to miss all the chances that they get’’,Muhiddin said after the encounter.

