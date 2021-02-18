Posta Rangers seek to dispatch Tusker in league match

VIACliff Riang'a
Written By: Cliff Riang'a

Posta Rangers host league leaders Tusker while Kariobangi Sharks plays away to Vihiga United as round 12 of the BetKing Premier League kicks off today, Thursday, February 18, 2021.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Tusker tops the log with 26 points from 11 matches and, will be coming up against a rejuvenated Posta Rangers side that will have newly appointed coach Stanley Okumbi on the bench for the first time in the league.

Also Read  Boxing: IOC cancels final Olympic qualifying event, slots to be earned through ranking

In Mumias, Kariobangi Sharks will be out to bounce back from a loss against Bandari in their last match when they face home side Vihiga United.

Also Read  Debutants Namibia, CAR share spoils in Group B

On Friday, Ulinzi Stars’ blockbuster against Sofapaka has been scheduled for LIVE broadcast at the Kericho Green Stadium, while on Saturday, the doubleheader at Kasarani will be also be aired.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Round 12 fixtures

Also Read  Premier league award: ‘Zico’ named coach of the month

Thursday, February 18, 2021

  1. Posta Rangers vs Tusker (MISC Kasarani, 3 pm) – LIVE
  2. Vihiga United vs Kariobangi Sharks (Mumias Sports Complex, 3 pm)

Friday, February 19, 2021

  1. Bandari vs AFC Leopards (Mbaraki Sports Club, 3 pm)
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Clifford Rianga

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR