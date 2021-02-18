Posta Rangers seek to dispatch Tusker in league match

Posta Rangers host league leaders Tusker while Kariobangi Sharks plays away to Vihiga United as round 12 of the BetKing Premier League kicks off today, Thursday, February 18, 2021.

Tusker tops the log with 26 points from 11 matches and, will be coming up against a rejuvenated Posta Rangers side that will have newly appointed coach Stanley Okumbi on the bench for the first time in the league.

In Mumias, Kariobangi Sharks will be out to bounce back from a loss against Bandari in their last match when they face home side Vihiga United.

On Friday, Ulinzi Stars’ blockbuster against Sofapaka has been scheduled for LIVE broadcast at the Kericho Green Stadium, while on Saturday, the doubleheader at Kasarani will be also be aired.

Round 12 fixtures

Thursday, February 18, 2021

Posta Rangers vs Tusker (MISC Kasarani, 3 pm) – LIVE Vihiga United vs Kariobangi Sharks (Mumias Sports Complex, 3 pm)

Friday, February 19, 2021

Bandari vs AFC Leopards (Mbaraki Sports Club, 3 pm)

