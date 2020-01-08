Posta Rangers sign Ezekiel Okare from Ulinzi Stars

Kenyan Premier League side Posta Rangers has signed striker Ezekiel Okare from Ulinzi Stars on a three-year deal.

Okare joins the mailmen after enjoying stints with Sofapaka and the military men and becomes the third signing for the club during this January transfer window.

Posta had signed defender Collins Okumu on a three year deal from relegated side Sony Sugar and Humphrey Okoti.

The club also signed Clinton Kisiavuki from KCB FC.

Posta Rangers will be in action Wednesday afternoon in a Kenyan Premier League clash against AFC Leopards at Machakos County stadium.

Rangers sit at the 10th position on the log table with 19 points after playing 15 league matches.

Meanwhile, Kisumu All-Stars will be hoping to start off life without Head Coach Henry Omino, when they play away to former Champions, Tusker FC, at the Ruaraka Sports Club

A run of 6 consecutive losses in the Kenya Premier League, the latest being a 4-0 thrashing in the hands of Kakamega Homeboyz last weekend, prompted the sacking of head coach Henry Omino, assistant coach Andrew Aroka and goalkeeper trainer Joseph Ongoro.

All-Stars have only recorded two wins from 15 matches in Kenya’s top division and will be hoping to redeem themselves when they play away to former champions Tusker FC tomorrow at Ruaraka.

Wazito FC will be boosted by the return of Piscas Muhindo Kirenge and Eric ‘Ero’ Odhiambo when they play away to Ulinzi Stars at the Afraha Stadium, Nakuru.

Wazito, currently 13th on the Log, will also be boosted by new signings among them Whyvonne Isuza and Dennis Sikhayi.