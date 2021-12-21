Posta workers protest salary delay and ‘mistreatment’ by management 

Workers at the Postal Corporation of Kenya (POSTA) in Mombasa County, are protesting alleged non-payment of salaries for three months, a situation they said has denied them basic workers’ rights, including medical care.

Due to delays in salary payment, the workers have claimed that some of them have been listed to Credit Reference Bureau (CRB), for failure to remit loan payment on time yet deductions are made.

“We as members of the Communication Workers Union, have downed our tools from today 20th December until our woes are heard and addressed. If they do not address our concerns, then we will fight forever for our rights,” said Daniel Odera, Communications Workers’ Union Branch Secretary.

Odera linked all their misfortunes at their workplace, to poor management, thus calling for the removal of the Post Master General, Dan Kagwe, and handing over management of the POSTA to the government.

He said that they have tried to have a meeting with the Board of Directors to address their grievances, but their efforts were in vain.

“We want to know who the Chairman of the Board of Directors is so that we can ask for the return of this corporation to the government. The management has completely failed to run it. A reputable institution like this can never be run like a local vegetable store,” lamented Odera.

Another worker, Ramla Ali, said that since the onset of Covid-19, their payments have been delayed, making them sink into depression as some were forced to close down businesses, which served as alternative sources of income.

“We lost two of our colleagues to depression, the cost of living is high, it is very unfair for the management to expect us to survive and cater for our needs with no pay,” said Mrs. Ali.

Some of the workers have claimed to have been walking to work and without food, saying they can’t take it anymore.