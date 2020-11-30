Chadwick would have been 44 years old this year

Chadwick Boseman, the Black Panther actor, died on August 28th of cancer at the age of 43. On what would have been his 44th birthday, his friends and family took to social media to write messages of love and remembrance.

Happy birthday in Heaven, Chadwick! You are still so alive to me!! I love you ?? pic.twitter.com/TBhQlpIaRl — Viola Davis (@violadavis) November 29, 2020

His death came as a shock to most people around the globe because after being diagnosed with colon cancer 4 years ago he had not made the information public. He had gone on to act in several movies while undergoing treatment.

His last movie Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom was released in the US on 25th November 2020.

Among those who tweeted about the actor included his co-stars and friends including Lupita Nyong’o, Mark Ruffalo, Viola Davis and more.

Thinking of your passion, love, and your light today, @chadwickboseman. Happy Birthday. Wishing we could time travel back to this moment. pic.twitter.com/df94mUaS6b — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 29, 2020

The official handle for the movie Black Panther shared a video with the new official title for the Black Panther movie as a tribute to the actor tweeting, “Long Live the King.”

