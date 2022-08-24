Postmortem on IEBC officer to be conducted Wednesday

A postmortem to establish the sudden death of the late Geoffrey Gitobu, an Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officer is set to be conducted Wednesday.

Geoffrey Gitobu served at the Gichugu tallying center as a Returning Officer in Kirinyaga in just concluded August 9th General Elections.

The 57-year-old official is said to have reportedly felt dizzy while he and his brother were driving within the town. They then headed to a nearby clinic, where medics quickly called for an ambulance as his condition worsened.

He was then rushed to a local private hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Laikipia East sub-county police commander John Tarus who confirmed the incident said that the deceased was rushed to the health facility by his brother after mysteriously falling ill on Monday afternoon.

“When Gitobu was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, the brother reported the matter at Nanyuki police station. Police are investigating the circumstances that led to his death,” Tarus said on phone.

Tarus added that a postmortem examination would be conducted noting the examination would most likely reveal the cause of death of the official.

His body is lying at the Cottage hospital mortuary.