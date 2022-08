The Mombasa and Kakamega gubernatorial elections twice postponed will now be held on Monday the 29th of August. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission also set the same date for the Member of National Assembly elections in Kitui Rural, Kacheliba, Pokot South and Rongai constituencies as well as two wards. And as Gichuki Wachira reports, the candidates have been given four days to campaign.

