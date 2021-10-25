Power bills to reduce in December

Power costs are expected to reduce by 8 shillings per kilowatt hour from December this year.

According to the Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Energy Monica Juma, review of the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) between Kenya Power and independent power producers, will save the utility firm up to 13.2 billion shillings in the short term that will go towards subsidizing power bills.

The company is set to get a comprehensive audit, in the next one month in a raft of reforms that are aimed at minimizing its expenditure and creating efficiency at the utility firm.

Among other key reforms, IPP tariffs will be benchmarked against Kengen tariffs for technologies where Kengen is present and adoption of Kenyan shilling as the power purchasing currency as opposed to the dollar to stabilize prices.

These coupled with a review of power purchasing agreements between Kenya Power and IPPs projected to save Kenya Power up to 8.3 billion shillings annually and a medium term savings of up to 13.2 billion shillings on power purchases from IPPS.

The World Bank is finalizing a report on liberalization of the power sector, with the government keen on institution operational reforms at Kenya Power to make it competitive in a liberalized market.

The renegotiations between Kenya Power and independent power producers on Power Purchase Agreements tariffs are ongoing and are to be completed within the next 4 months while all unsigned PPAs were canceled.