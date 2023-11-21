Power of Mercy Committee urged to discharge mandate with integrity

Attorney General Justin Muturi has called on the power of mercy committee to uphold integrity, transparency, accountability and social justice in their decision making processes.

Speaking on Tuesday when he attended an induction workshop in Naivasha, Muturi stressed on the need for the committee to execute their duties with utmost professionalism.

The committee’s mandate involves evaluating petitions by convicted criminal offenders in collaboration with other relevant government organs.

The Committee also renders independent advice to the President on Power of Mercy.

The members of the committee include Aggrey Mudembei Busena, who is the Chaiperson.

Others are Lynette Mwangi, Jonam Kenama, Dixon M Mwakazi, Jasper M Mbiuki, Dan Kenneth Ameyo, Reverend Martha Wairimu Kihika, Sara Bonaya and Thomas Okoth Koyier.