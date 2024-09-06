Power outage hits most parts of Kenya, restoration underway

Kenya Power has confirmed a widespread power outage affecting several parts of the country, sparing only sections of North Rift and Western regions.

In a statement, Kenya Power said efforts are ongoing to enable its engineers to swiftly restore electricity services.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and kindly ask for your patience as our engineers work swiftly to restore service,” the statement reads in part.

“We will keep you updated on the progress and share more information on the restoration efforts as soon as possible.”

The outage comes barely a week after the country experienced a similar blackout.