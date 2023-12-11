Power outage: Murkomen calls for investigations into alleged sabotage at JKIA

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen wants the police to investigate the persistent blackouts plaguing the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In a statement, the CS expressed concerns that the recurring disruptions could be potential acts of sabotage and cover-up.

“Considering the frequency of the power disruption, and taking into account the fact that JKIA is a facility of strategic national importance, we are making a formal request to the National Police Service to investigate possible acts of sabotage and coverup,” said Murkomen.

The CS, however, noted that the government has been addressing the challenges facing JKIA progressively, adding that the cleanup of the mess at JKIA continues.

“The KAA Board is under strict instructions to carry on with the reform agenda and the management to implement, as directed, the report of the technical committee which I recently constituted,” he stated.

His sentiments came after the country experienced a nationwide power outage at around 8PM on Sunday which led to blackouts in some parts of the airport.

“A power outage was experienced in many parts of the country tonight. Changeover to the standby generators ensured power was immediately restored to most parts of JKIA. Regrettably, supply did not immediately resume at terminals 1A and 1E,” he explained.

Murkomen said the outage prompted him to lead a team comprised of Kenya Airports Authority Board Chairman and Managing Director among other KAA officials to assess the situation at the airport.

The outage marked the third nationwide power blackout this year alone.

According to KPLC, Sunday’s outage was caused by a faulty system.