Power systems failure blamed for flight delays at JKIA

Flight disruptions were reported at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) the power systems failed affecting the air traffic system equipment.

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) in a statement Saturday said the hitch caused a delay in all flights into and out of the airport.

“Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) wishes to inform the public that a failure of power systems affected our air traffic system equipment at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) that resulted in degraded communication between aircraft and air traffic control (ATC)” the statement read.

KCAA Director General Gilbert Kibe apologized to travellers who were left stranded noting that their safety remained a priority.

“The consequence was an increase in separation of aircraft to ensure safety and therefore causing a delay in all flights into and out of JKIA….KCAA wishes to apologize to all passengers affected by this delay and assure you continued safety and security of flights in Kenyan Airspace” he said.

The problem has since been resolved and movement of aircraft is returning to normalcy.