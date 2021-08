Powerlifter Hellen Wawira wound up 5th in her category at the ongoing Paralympics Games in Tokyo Japan.Wawira who participated in the 41kg category says the result which catapults her to among top three ranked weight lifters in the continent says her intention is to attempt the 100kg lift in forthcoming competitions. Kenya is taking part in three disciplines at the 16th edition of the Para games: powerlifting, athletics and Rowing.