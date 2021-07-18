Powerlifter Wawira heads for bubble training as Paralympic team intensfies preparations

Kenyan Powerlifter Hellen Wawira Kariuki is is confident of registering impressive perfomance at the forthcoming Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Wawira who benefitted from bipartite commission invitation for the Tokyo Paralympics is expected to join bubble camp Monday at Utalii Hotel to continue with her preparations.

Wawira will use the training to sharpen herself ahead of the Paralympic games scheduled for 24th August _4th September 2021.

Wawira will become the first lady powerlifter to represent the country in the Paralympic games.

Wawira who was once ranked 2nd in the world in her 41kg category remained guarded on her prospects at the games promising to give it her all.

She will be the 1st athlete in the Kenyan contingent to participate in the Tokyo Paralympics with her event being slated for 26th August 2021.

Meanwhile Asiya Mohammed who too has made history for being the first kenyan lady pararower to the games has embarked on her training in Mombasa at the Tudor Water sports under the guidance of coach Kendagor Asiya.

Athletics team meanwhile is continuing with it’s training at Karura/Ngong and at Moi,Kasarani Stadium.

Kenya clinched a total of 6 medals 3 Gold,1 silver and 2 bronze medals at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio De Janeiro ,Brazil .