PPB launches system to strengthen safety and quality health products

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has Wednesday launched Pharmacovigilance Electronic Reporting System (PvERS) version II that deals with ensuring patient safety.

The electronic reporting system has been in operation since the year 2013 and has seen the collection of over 14,000 reports on individual case safety reports and over 1000 suspected quality defect reports used to inform policy change, review of treatment guidelines and various regulatory actions.

Speaking today during a Webinar on the launch, Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Health Dr Rashid Aman said the PvERS system will strengthen safety and quality monitoring of Health Products and Health Technologies in Kenya.

“With the increasing access to Health products and Health technologies, there is greater need to strengthen the vigilance and surveillance systems for patient safety and collaborative efforts of different stakeholders has enabled the work done in upgrading the pharmacovigilance reporting system”, he said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Dr. Rashid added that the new system is able to receive reports from all products regulated by the PPB, it will see improved quality of reports to ensure causality assessment and signal detection are performed promptly to provide data for evidence-based decision making at policy level.

The added function of user access rights will allow reporters to monitor the progress of their reports, see trends across various counties and seek quick basic summary statistics of the Individual Case Safety Reports Submitted to PPB.

“One of the key new features is a provision for patient/consumer reporting which is critical to ensure that each and every person is keen on their health and are able to report any concerns that they may have in regard to Health Products or Health Technologies they are exposed to,” the CAS explained.

Dr Rashid noted that the great outputs from the upgraded system especially during this time when government is still fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, is timely as the country rolls out the Covid-19 vaccines through the Emergency Use Authorization program.

He added this underscores the need to have a system that can quickly and effectively detect and respond to any safety concerns that may arise.

PPB CEO, Dr Fred Siyoi said that there was a need to upgrade the system to ensure it is able to collect data on all Health products and Health Technologies that are given Market Authorization by the PPB.

The old system, Dr Siyoi explained had two reporting forms one for suspected ADRs (yellow form) and one for poor quality products (pink form) but with the scope of pharmacovigilance having expanded globally to include safety monitoring of other health products and technologies more forms have been incorporated to capture information .

He added that Medication Errors (blue form), Adverse Events Following Immunizations (white form), Incidences following use of a Medical Devices (green form) and Haemovigilance reactions due to Blood and Blood Products i.e. (cream-off white form), will now be encompassed. and

The new system will also be more interactive and allow users at a snapshot to view summaries of what is reported to PPB.

Management Science for Health supported PPB through technical and financial support in the development of the first version of the PvERS while the World Health Organization has supported part of the PvERS II particularly the vaccines safety monitoring component.