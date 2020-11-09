PPEs worth Ksh. 135M set for distribution to 47 counties

Equity Group Foundation and the Kenya COVID-19 Fund Board have commenced distribution of the second consignment of locally manufactured Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to public hospitals across all 47 counties in Kenya.

All final year medical and dental students from 11 universities with medical and dental schools will also benefit from the distribution.

The 11 universities whose final year students were recalled to complete their studies include – University of Nairobi, Moi University, Kenyatta University, Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology, Maseno University, Masinde Muliro University, Egerton University, Kenya Methodist University, Mount Kenya University and Uzima University.

The consignment to be distributed in the 47 counties and valued at Ksh 135 million includes 266,000 respirator masks, 2.7 million 3- ply surgical masks, 50,000 reinforced disposable gowns, 2 million pairs of nitrile gloves, 60,000 pairs of medical scrubs, 50,000 coveralls with shoe covers, 300,000 headcovers, 55,000 face shields, 34,000 pairs of goggles and 200,000 disposable aprons.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Equity Group Managing Director and CEO Dr James Mwangi and who is also the Chair of the Kenya COVID-19 Fund Board Health Committee says both Equity Group Foundation and the Kenya COVID-19 Fund Board remain committed to fulfilling their promise of supporting those working on the frontline.

“This second round of PPEs will equip even more of our healthcare workers. Now that the finalist medical students have resumed classes and clinical rounds, we felt that they too should be protected as they apply themselves in their last practical lap of training alongside their colleagues at the frontlines,” said Dr Mwangi.

Kenya COVID-19 Fund Board Chair, Jane Karuku reiterated the Fund’s commitment to remain at the forefront in strengthening COVID-19 mitigation measures noting that “At some point, we were hopeful that as a country, we were managing the pandemic and containing the infections. However, the upward spike in the positive COVID-19 cases recently witnessed has proven that as Kenyans, we cannot afford to drop our guard. Let us all stay safe by wearing a mask, maintaining social distance, washing hands with soap and water and adhering to the Ministry of Health Guidelines.”

Similar to the establishment of the Hospital Liaison Committees, the medical student associations in the various universities have come together to establish working committees led by students who are part of the Equity Leaders Program.

The working committees will serve the primary purpose of managing and tracking the use of the PPEs as well as share feedback on the quality of the PPEs.