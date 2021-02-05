PPLC blames politicians over recent shameless acts in public

The Political Parties Liaison Committee (PPLC) has come out blaming politicians of their recent acts of shamelessly acts in public.

This comes barely days after the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) listed politicians on their wall of shame.

Speaking in a Machakos hotel, Jane Njiru who is the vice chairman of Ford Asili called upon politicians to check on their actions before 2022 elections which seem to be very volatile because of their acts.

“We are calling NCIC to act and bite not only their so called shame of list because we know these politicians are shameless enough. We are calling our state agencies to wake up and act without favor and end these dramas”, said Njiru.

“I call upon our politicians to stop dividing the country in ethnic lines or social economic lines and this should stop as Kenya is a young country as we don’t want to see bloodshed. IEBC and registrar of political parties should crack the whip as there is the political party code of contact, and they should not wait to count votes after bloodshed. Parties too should crack the whip so that their members toe the line”, she added.

Her sentiments were lauded by the newly elect chairman of PPLC, Evans Misati, who said that they will not allow a drop of blood be shed due to poor politics.

On her part, the Registrar of Political Parties chairperson, Ann Nderitu said that what is happening in the country should be looked through political party code of contact and how parties should implement this tool.

“On our part as political party registrar we are here to ensure that political parties are engaged in a lot of sovereignty thus we urge all political parties to maintain their code of contact during this period”,