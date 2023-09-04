The Permanent Presidential Music Commission (PPMC) has released a theme song dubbed “Africa Arise”, in honour of the Africa Climate Summit 2023 stylised #ACS23 which begins Monday, September 4.

The song performed by Bire The Vocalist, Iddi Achieng’ & Chris Adwar was produced, mixed and mastered by Chris Adwar while the video was directed by Vinto Neskon.

The Africa Climate Summit, hosted by President William Ruto, is the largest gathering of African Heads of State, Ministers, UN agencies, humanitarian and development partners, the private sector and youth in the continent’s history with a shared objective: to promote green growth and climate finance solutions for Africa and the rest of the world. This will take place from September 4 to 6 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi, is a significant milestone in Africa’s efforts to combat climate change.

The song is currently streaming on YouTube.