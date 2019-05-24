Public Relations (PR) practitioners in Kenya, will soon enjoy professional certifications based on a revised curriculum and industry examinations, the incoming Public Relations Society of Kenya (PRSK) President Dr. Wilfred Marube has assured.

The new certifications, Dr Marube said are part of wide ranging reforms that will be rolled out as part of the overall effort to guarantee professional Public Relations practice in Kenya.

Speaking at the conclusion of the PRSK General Elections held at a Nairobi Hotel on Wednesday evening, Dr Marube confirmed that plans to weed out unqualified practitioners would be sustained by the new PRSK Council.

Such plans include lobbying engagements for the proposed draft Institute of Public Relations and Communication Management Bill geared at facilitating the legislative formation of a professional body (Institute of Public Relations and Communication Management) to regulate and promote standards of competence and practice among PR practitioners.

Public Relations practitioners in Kenya, Dr Marube noted are currently managing operating budgets estimated at more than Kshs 8.7 billion, necessitating the need to enhance the professional profile of the specialised communications discipline, to accelerate its economic and social impact.

The PRSK, Dr Marube said will also be accelerating the formation of sector based practice chapters to cater for the professional development needs of PR practitioners in the Public Communication, Private practice and academia fields.

“At PRSK, we have a new Strategic Plan which highlights the need to guarantee quality practice. The new PRSK Council has been mandated by the membership to ensure that we sustain the transformation, which we commit to undertake,” Dr Marube said.

Following the elections, Dr. Marube who also serves as the Communications Director at the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) has taken over the mantle from outgoing PRSK President Ms Jane Gitau.

He will be assisted by Vice President Mbugua Njoroge, Treasurer Arik Karani and Secretary Lilian Nganda. Other PRSK officials include Assistant Treasurer Michelle Anekeya, Assistant Secretary Vivienne Atieno, Council Members Tim Kamuzu Banda, Dr Haron Mwangi and Alfred Ng’ang’a.

