Pray for the country, Embu Senator appeals

Embu Senator Alexander Mundigi urges calm and prayers for the nation as the impeachment trial for Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua begins next week in the Senate.

Senator Mundigi emphasized the importance of prayers to maintain unity in the country despite the outcome of the proceedings.

He said the fate of the DP was in the hands of the 67 senators who had the huge task of determining his fate.

“We also need the prayers from Kenyans as we undertake this enormous task that has been bestowed upon us of hearing and determining the fate of the Deputy President,” he said.

Speaking at a burial ceremony in Mbeere South Sub-county on Wednesday, Mundigi called on Kenyans to avoid making insightful remarks or peddling divisive politics that could tear the nation apart.

He said such remarks could easily undermine national and peaceful co-existence that Kenyans have enjoyed over the years.