Prayers and fanfare as Kenyans usher in 2020

The leap into 2020 was characterized by fireworks, prayers, jubilation and calls for peace and tolerance in celebrations led by county governments across the country.

During the festivities the leaders called for unity of purpose in development of counties.

In Narok, the locals were treated to fanfare, entertainment and music as they ushered in the new year with fireworks lighting the midnight sky.

Narok which is home to tourists’ attractions hosted tourists who were in the county to mark the festivities amid calls for peaceful coexistence in the new year.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The script that was repeated in West Pokot county as the area governor John Lonyangapuo and area leaders joined locals in counting down the clock and ushering in the year 2020.

Calls for peace, forgiveness and political tolerance dominating the fete.

In Mombasa County fireworks lit the skies as various beach hotels and entertainment joints played host to thousands of holiday makers who gathered for a vigil to usher in the New Year 2020.

It was a rare moment where one’s tribe, religion or political affiliation did not as both locals and international holidaymakers set off the new decade with cheers and jubilations.

Baringo County residents were not left out in the celebrations. Hundreds who gathered at various entertainment joints were treated to traditional dances and delicacies, while some engaged in prayers.

In Kiambu County, locals gathered at various entertainment joints to welcome 2020.

In Mwingi, Kitui County a section of the faithful gathered in churches to pray for a prosperous 2020 amid optimism that the new year will bring along good tidings and better living standards.

At the footsteps of Mt Kenya in Laikipia County, revellers and merry makers welcomed the New Year in pomp and colour.