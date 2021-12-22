Prayers held to cast out ‘demonic powers’ at killer River Enziu

Religious leaders spearheaded interdenominational prayers to cleanse River Enziu following a recent tragedy that claimed over 30 lives.

The prayers were led by Around the Globe, ATG Church ministers, with the theme; destroying marine altars and spirits.

Archbishop Julius Nyerere, said the spiritual altars in the river ought to be broken first in order to avert loss of many other lives in the river.

“River Enziu has a history of swallowing lives when it rains.” He said

In recent history, the majority of those who have tried crossing the river after rains have has their lives cut short. During 2019 April rains, a car with five occupants was swept away by its raging waters killing all on board. This was at the same spot where the school bus ferrying 33 people plunged.

The event was attended by local leaders among them Kenya’s ambassador to Uganda Kiema Kilonzo, Kitui Senator Enock Wambua, Mwingi central MP Gideon Mulyungi, Nguni MCA, Ngui Kiruru among others.

Senator Wambua lauded the religious leaders for the decision to cleanse the bridge. He further urged them to call out leaders who have failed to use their positions to avert problems faced by Kenyans in their localities.

He said this even as Mwingi Central legislator Gideon Mulyungi promised that the construction of a bridge connecting two sides of the river will soon kick off. He disclosed that the bridge will cost Kshs. 570 million.

In the meantime, the legislator noted that repair of the current drift will be done, followed by the erection of boom barriers in order to avert life loss.

The prayers came two weeks after 33 persons lost their lives when a bus they were traveling in slipped and plunged into the river.