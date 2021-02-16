Premier league award: ‘Zico’ named coach of the month


Premier league award ‘Zico’ named coach of the month. PIC: COURTESY

 

KCB FC head coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno has been named Football Kenya Federation Premier League coach of the month of December.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

‘Zico’ beat Kariobangi Sharks tactician William Muluya to win the December gong  after overseeing his team ‘s purple perch that month.

KCB who acquired a total of new players before the season kicked off, began brightly registering a 3-0 win over Posta Rangers, before piping City Stars 1-0, the good run extended with victories over Kakamega Homeboyz and Bandari.

Also Read  Beatrice Chepkoech breaks world 5km record in Monaco

They ended the month with a 1-0 win over Wazito, picking   maximum 15 points, scoring nine goals and conceding only once in the process.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

For his exploits ‘Zico’ was awarded Ksh50, 000 and a trophy.

Also Read  CAF Champions League: Mamelodi  defeat Al Hilal to go top of group B

KCB FC  currently sits second on the 18 team standings, with 25 points ,a point  adrift of  leaders Tusker FC who have played an extra game.

KCB FC is scheduled to play Nzoia Sugar Fc,  Saturday February 20th 2021  in their 11th league match at Sudi Stadium, Bungoma.

Also Read  Leicester City defeat Liverpool,pile pressure on Klopp

The Football Kenya Federation Premier league awards an outstanding coach or player of the month  with the awards highlight expcted to be the  season closing gala where overall players, and coaches will be feted.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR