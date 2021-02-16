Premier league award: ‘Zico’ named coach of the month

KCB FC head coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno has been named Football Kenya Federation Premier League coach of the month of December.

‘Zico’ beat Kariobangi Sharks tactician William Muluya to win the December gong after overseeing his team ‘s purple perch that month.

KCB who acquired a total of new players before the season kicked off, began brightly registering a 3-0 win over Posta Rangers, before piping City Stars 1-0, the good run extended with victories over Kakamega Homeboyz and Bandari.

They ended the month with a 1-0 win over Wazito, picking maximum 15 points, scoring nine goals and conceding only once in the process.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



For his exploits ‘Zico’ was awarded Ksh50, 000 and a trophy.

KCB FC currently sits second on the 18 team standings, with 25 points ,a point adrift of leaders Tusker FC who have played an extra game.

KCB FC is scheduled to play Nzoia Sugar Fc, Saturday February 20th 2021 in their 11th league match at Sudi Stadium, Bungoma.

The Football Kenya Federation Premier league awards an outstanding coach or player of the month with the awards highlight expcted to be the season closing gala where overall players, and coaches will be feted.