Premier League round up as it happened

Premier League leaders Manchester City made it 11 goals in two games by sweeping aside ailing Newcastle 4-0 at St.James Park on Sunday.

The Sky Blues have broken the record for most top-flight wins in a year and most goals and away wins in a calendar year.

Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo scored in the first half, with Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling completing scoring after the break.

Newcastle has now won just one of its 18 league games this season and is only above last-place Norwich on goal difference.

Both Phil Foden and Jack Grealish – who is yet to hit top form after his record-breaking £100 million summer transfer from Aston Villa – were left on the bench today.

Newcastle looked vulnerable with Bernardo Silva and De Bruyne picking holes in the defense.

The Magpies did their best to get back into the game but found it difficult to break down City and create any clear chances. However, they should have been awarded a penalty when Ederson wiped out Ryan Fraser.

The win means City spend Christmas top of the table, three points ahead of Liverpool – who were held to a 2-2 draw by Spurs in the later kick-off..

Meanwhile,Chelsea was held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Wolverhampton at a foggy Molineux to lose further ground on Premier League leaders Manchester City.

They registered just one shot on target during the course of the match, with their much-changed side struggling to pose a threat.

Daniel Podence had a first-half tap-in ruled out for offside and Leander Dendoncker spurned a glorious chance as Wolves missed opportunities to grab a winner.

Tuchel’s side travelled without at least eight senior players but still managed to field a strong XI. They again struggled for fluency, settling for a fourth draw in eight league matches.

Chalobah who filled in as a midfielder, was substituted off during the interval after starting the contest. Ziyech came off midway through the second half.

Christian Pulisic’s 78th-minute attempt was the only highlight of the half, as both sides failed to make any meaningful attack.

Chelsea was left disappointed by the Premier League rejecting its request to postpone the Wolves trip, given their rising number of COVID-19 cases.

In the late kick off tie,Tottenham and Liverpool played out a thriller with Son’s equaliser earning Spurs 2-2 draw.

Harry Kane opened the scoring with his first goal at home this season, before Diogo Jota levelled.

With Tottenham leading 1-0 after half an hour, Dele Alli – who started in midfield – had been fed by Son-Heung Min but his shot went wide.

Kane was shown a yellow card for a foul on Andy Robertson after 20 minutes, moments after the England striker had opened scoring with his first goal at home in the Premier League this season.

Robertson was later sent off for a foul on Emerson Royal, just nine minutes after putting Liverpool 2-1 up.

Alisson was simply magnificent, making wonderful saves until a mistake let in Heung-min Son to score a late equaliser.

Klopp was without his first-choice midfield after Thiago Silva’s absence due to a suspected positive test. Liverpool were without Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones due to Covid. Jordan Henderson is ill but has registered a negative test for Covid-19.

Liverpool survived a VAR check on a possible handball by Mo Salah.