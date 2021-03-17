Preparations for National Examinations complete in Marsabit

A multi-agency team on the forthcoming national examinations in Marsabit County says all registered candidates must be allowed to sit for their examinations without discrimination.

County director of education (CDE) Apuko Apollo expressed concern during a briefing session on the exams held at ACK Hall Tuesday over reports that some candidates in some parts of the county might miss on the exams because they were undergoing rites of passage.

At the same time, both the Kenya certificate of primary education (KCPE) and Kenya certificate of secondary education (KCSE) examinations should be conducted under the COVID-19 prevention protocols.

Mr Apollo urged members of the team to ensure that candidates from certain communities who have been removed from school to undergo circumcision ceremonies as initiates should be allowed to sit for their examinations.

Marsabit County has 5,469 KCPE candidates, 2,830 are males and 2,659 are females, while 1,781 candidates have registered to sit for the KCSE exams. They include 747 girls and 1,016 boys.

The meeting chaired by acting County Commissioner William Kakimon was in agreement that initiates would be allowed to do the exams but warned of proxies.

“We want every candidate to sit for the examinations those planning to send proxies to sit for sit the exams on their behalf will face the full wrath of the law,” Kakimon said.

The County Commissioner also cautioned head teachers and principals who are examination centre managers that they would be held responsible if they failed to exercise due diligence.

The meeting was informed that the Ministry of Health containment measures will be followed to ensure that the exercise is carried out in an enabling environment.

An isolation room in every centre has been set aside for any candidate who might exhibit coronavirus symptoms.

Owing to the remoteness of certain areas of the County like Illeret, Dukana and North Horr, arrangements were being made for the use of helicopters to airlift the examination materials.