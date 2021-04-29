Preparations in top gear ahead of 2021 Madaraka Celebrations in Kisumu

All is set for this years’ Madaraka Day celebrations scheduled to take place in Kisumu as organizers put final touches for the event.

On Thursday, Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho led a high-powered delegation of national and county governments to assess the level of preparedness.

The celebrations will be held at the new Jomo Kenyatta International Sports stadium being funded and constructed by the national government at a cost of Kshs. 315 Million.

According to Kibicho, all construction works at the venue will be completed by mid-next month in readiness for the national event to be presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“We are confident that we shall be ready by May 15 when all construction works including even other supporting infrastructure will be complete,” he said.

The PS, who chairs the National Celebrations Steering Committee, however, noted that the government was alive to the fact that the country is still grappling with the Covid -19 outbreak. As such the Interior PS was categorical that a limited number of invitees will attend the event.

“Only a maximum of 3,000 people will be allowed at the venue while another 24,000 people will be accommodated at three other sites where tents will be constructed while the rest of Kenyans will follow the event through live streaming and coverage” he disclosed

On the issue of access into the venue, Kibicho expressed confidence that the service lanes along the stalled Kisumu-Boys- Mamboleo Junction will be tarmacked by mid next month alongside the road leading to Mamboleo stadium, so as to allow smooth entry and exit out of the stadium.

“Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) and Kenya Power have assured us that the road networks and street lighting leading to Mamboleo showground will be complete by the mid next month” he added.

Mr. Kibicho was accompanied by Kisumu Governor Prof. Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o, Principal Secretaries Esther Koimet (Broadcasting and Telecommunications), Jerome Ochieng (ICT), Gordon Kihalagwa (Public Works), and Joe Okudo of Sports. State House Comptroller Kinuthia Mbugua was also part of the delegation.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Foreign dignitaries, and a host of other national leaders are expected to grace the occasion.

The event is expected to spice up the hotel industry in the Lakeside region, having been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.