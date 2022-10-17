Preparations in top gear for Mashujaa Day at Uhuru Gardens

Preparations for this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations are on course at the Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.

Addressing the media on the progress after touring the gardens, Interior Principle Secretary Karanja Kibicho who’s also the National celebration committee chairman said more than 20,000 guests are expected to attend the fete.

“As the National Celebrations Committee, we’ve spared no effort to prepare for this year’s Mashujaa Day Celebrations on Thursday,” said Interior PS Karanja Kibicho.

The Mashujaa Day will be the first publicly marked holiday celebration under the administration of President William Ruto.

More than 20,000 Kenyans among them dignitaries will attend the celebration.

Kibicho said the Nairobi Regional Commander is expected to give a communiqué on the preparations on Wednesday.