Prepare for an ‘unseasonably’ rainy week, MET warns

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of more rainfall in most parts of the country for a week between Tuesday and Monday 22nd January.

The weatherman says the Isolated storms are likely to occur over some parts of the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Central and South Rift Valley, the Highlands East of the Rift Valley including Nairobi County, the South-eastern lowlands, North-western and Northeastern Kenya.

“Isolated storms are likely to occur in places projected to receive more than 50mm of rainfall within one week Areas of more concern: Nairobi,” an update from Met said.

Residents of Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu and Tharaka-Nithi counties have meanwhile been urged to brace for cloudy mornings with occasional rains as well as afternoon showers early in the week.

Kisii, Nyamira, Trans-Nzoia, Uasin-Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, West-Pokot, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Busia, Migori, Baringo, Nakuru, Narok and Laikipia Counties will experience afternoon showers and thunderstorms today and tomorrow with night showers over few places.

In Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo Counties, morning rains, as well as afternoon and night showers, are expected over a few places early in the week.