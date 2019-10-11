President commends rescue teams following Wilson Airport incident

President Uhuru Kenyatta has commended the rescue teams for swift response following aircraft accident at Wilson Airport.

In a statement Friday, State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena said: “The president His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta commends emergency rescue teams stationed at Wilson Airport in Nairobi for their swift response following an accident involving a Silverstone Air operated Fokker 50 aircraft.” She said.

The President at the same time wished quick recovery to passengers injured on the ill-fated aircraft.

According to preliminary information, the aircraft, which was on a scheduled service of the Nairobi-Mombasa-Lamu route with 50 passengers and five crew members onboard, skidded off the runway as it prepared to take off from Wilson Airport at 9am today morning.

Kanze added that Civil aviation authorities are investigating the incident with a view of not only establishing the cause of the mishap but also putting in place measures to avoid similar incidents in future.

The aircraft was operating the Wilson-Mombasa-Lamu-Mombasa-Wilson route.

