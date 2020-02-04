President declares period of national mourning in honor of late Moi

President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared a period of national mourning in honor of the late retired President Daniel Torotich Arap Moi.

Through a proclamation the President who is out of the country has directed that the Kenyan flag within the country and in its foreign missions to fly half-mast until the former head of state is laid to rest.

President Uhuru Kenyatta issued a proclamation announcing the death of second president of Kenya Daniel Arap Moi who passed on at Nairobi Hospital early Tuesday.

President Kenyatta described the late Moi as a leader who championed the rights of all persons of all faiths to observe their religion without discrimination.

President Kenyatta has announced that Kenya will observe a period of National mourning starting Tuesday to the day that Moi will be interred.

The Late Daniel Toroitich arap Moi shall be accorded a State Funeral, with all appropriate Civilian and Full Military Honours.

The Flag of the Republic of Kenya shall be flown at half-mast at State House, State Lodges, all Public Buildings and Public Grounds, all Military Bases, Posts and Stations, on all Naval Vessels of the Republic of Kenya, and however elsewhere throughout the Republic of Kenya; from dawn on 4th February 2020 Until sunset on the day of the burial.

The national flag shall be flown at half-mast for the same length of time at all High Commissions, Embassies, Consulates, Diplomatic Offices and other facilities of the Republic of Kenya abroad.