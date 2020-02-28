Uhuru directs establishment of Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus

President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued an executive order directing the establishment of the National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus.

His directive comes in the wake of increasing cases of coronavirus with the World Health Organization reporting over 2800 deaths since the outbreak was reported.

The President has tasked the committee, which is to be chaired by the Cabinet Secretary for Health, to co-ordinate Kenya’s Preparedness and response to the threat posed by COVID-19.

These even as global health experts warn that countries outside China may not be ready to tackle the outbreak.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



In a bid to enhance Kenya’s preparedness and response to the threat of the coronavirus, President Uhuru Kenyatta issued an executive order directing that The National Isolation and Treatment facility at Mbagathi hospital to be ready to receive patients within the next seven days, Identification and preparation of isolation and treatment facilities in Level V and Referral Hospitals across the country be concluded by 15th March 2020.

The President also directed The National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus be established prompting the dissolution of the Cabinets Ad-Hoc Committee on Health and Inter-Ministerial Technical Committee on Government Response to the Corona Virus Outbreak.

This Ad-Hoc Committee is subsumed into the National Emergency Response Committee.

The National Emergency Response Committee is to be chaired by the Cabinet Secretary for Health with Cabinet Secretaries for Foreign Affairs, Transport, Defense and that of ICT innovation and Youth Affairs included as members.

The membership will also include Principal Secretaries for Interior and Citizen Services, Health, National Treasury, Foreign Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications and Broadcasting.

The executive order which was dated the 28th of February further directed the committee to among others: Co-ordinate Kenya’s Preparedness, prevention and response to the threat of the coronavirus, Co-ordinate capacity building of medical personnel and other professionals.

The President also ordered for the surveillance enhancement at all Ports and Points of entry, Co-ordinate the preparation of national county and Private isolation and treatment facilities as well as to Co-ordinate the supply of testing kits, critical medical products/ supplies, pharmaceuticals, masks and other protective gear within the republic.

Tell Us What You Think