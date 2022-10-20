President Dr Ruto to launch hustler fund on 1st Dec 2022

President Dr William Ruto will launch his flagship Hustler Fund credit and savings product on the 1st of December 2022.

The Hustlers Fund, will provide credit products to small businesses on digital platforms at affordable rates, to individuals and through chamas, groups, saccos and cooperatives.

The President said all borrowers on this platform will also participate in a short-term savings plan and long-term pensions program.

“Every saving made by borrowers on this platform will be merged by the government of Kenya on a 2:1 ratio to a level to be determined by the program,” He said.

Presiden Dr Ruto said access to credit is a stimulant that invigorates the economy and their commitment on affordable credit was at the heart of the Kenya Kwanza election campaign.

He said even before the fund is set up, the Government has made several interventions to make credit accessible.

“Safaricom and their financial partners have brought down the cost of Fuliza by reducing interest rates by 50 per cent. As part of that agreement, 4 million borrowers, who had been blacklisted, will be freed from the yoke of the Credit Reference Bureau (CRB), in the coming days,” He said.

The reiterated that they have also secured an agreement with CRB that it will abandon the punitive penalty of blacklisting borrowers and move to a credit scoring system that makes borrowers eligible for credit even as they work to improve their creditworthiness.

“As a result, no citizen will be excluded from the credit system. They will, therefore, be eligible to access credit as they work their way out in paying their loans,” The President said.