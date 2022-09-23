President Dr Ruto to open 13th Parliament on 29th September

The two houses of Parliament will hold a joint sitting on the Thursday 29th September 2022 for the purposes of opening the 13th Parliament.

In a communication to the Senators and MPs, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula and his Senate Counterpart Amason Kingi said, “following a notification by the President Dr William Ruto, the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Speaker of the Senate have scheduled a joint sitting of the houses of Parliament to take place on Thursday 29th September 2022 commencing at 2:30pm.”

President Dr William Ruto will preside over the opening of the session with Senators and members of the National Assembly expected to congregate in the National Assembly chambers for the same.

“All members of Parliament and the general public are hereby notified that the opening of the thirteenth Parliament shall be held in the National Assembly Chamber, main parliament buildings.”

The communication comes as MPs and Senators week long inductions come to an end Friday 23rd September.

For the last one week, MPs have been holed up at Safari Park hotel for their induction where legislators are taken through the operations and procedures of Parliament.

The Senators on the other hand are at Sawela lodge in Naivasha for their conference under the theme; Understanding The Mandate of the Senate And Strengthening Devolution Through Legislative Agenda.

Once Parliament convenes, the two houses will elect their leaders and commence to place MPs and Senators in respective committees of the houses.