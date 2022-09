President-elect William Ruto says his administration will seek to streamline the law to accommodate the Constituency Development Fund(CDF) after the Supreme Court impugned the CDF Act days to the general election. Ruto says CDF has been a key component in the furtherance of the national government’s development agenda. The President-elect has also promised to enhance the kitty allocated to the County Woman Representatives.

