President elect William Ruto has promised a government that will be guided by the rule of law and devoid of political victimization. While welcoming the decision of the Supreme Court to uphold his win Ruto said his administration will be open to criticism and will not interfere in the constitutional bodies discharging their mandates. Ruto said his election was a testimony for many and opens possibilities for all irrespective of their background, where they come or financial status.

