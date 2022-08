President elect William Ruto has promised to stand with county governments should his win be affirmed by the supreme court. Ruto who made his first appurtenance in Nairobi since being declared winner of the August 9th general election to attend the swearing in of Nairobi new Governor Johnson Sakaja and his deputy James Muchiri, said should his administration take office he will strengthen devolved governance through timely funding and decentralization of more functions to the counties.

