The 2022 presidential race was the most hotly contested in Kenya’s history. William Ruto who won the race to become the country’s fifth president has made history by becoming president in his first stab at the seat. Ruto who was Deputy President for 10 years garnered 50.49 % of the votes, narrowly beating his rival, Raila Odinga, who managed 48.85% of the votes.

