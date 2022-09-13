President-Elect William Ruto to be inaugurated Tuesday

President-Elect Dr. William Ruto will today (Tuesday) be inaugurated as the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya.

Dr. Ruto won the election held on 9th August, 2022 and becomes the 5th President after Mzee Jomo Kenyatta who ruled between 1963 and 1978, President Daniel Arap Moi from 1978 to 2002, President Mwai Kibaki from 2002 to 2013 and the outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta who ruled from 2013 to 2022.

The inauguration ceremony is slated for Moi International Sports Center – Kasarani, that will be conducted between 10am and 2pm.

This will be the 3rd democratic transfer of power event in the country since independence, the first one was in 2002 when the second president Daniel Arap Moi handed over power to Mwai Kibaki and the second one in 2013 when Kibaki handed over the instruments of power to Uhuru Kenyatta.

From as early as 4am the gates to Moi international sports center Kasarani the venue of the inauguration have been open to the public.