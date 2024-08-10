President Kagame to be sworn in for fourth term Sunday

President Paul Kagame will be sworn in for his fourth term in office on Sunday, in a ceremony that promises to be a grand celebration of his enduring leadership.

The event, to be held at Amahoro Stadium, is expected to draw a crowd of over 40,000 people, including more than 23 Heads of State from across the continent.

Among the confirmed attendees are the Presidents of Kenya, William Ruto and Tanzania, Samia Suluhu, underscoring the regional significance of the occasion.

The inauguration ceremony will feature a spectacular military parade, showcasing Rwanda’s disciplined and well-trained forces.

In addition to the military display, traditional dance performances will highlight the rich cultural heritage of Rwanda, adding a vibrant and festive atmosphere to the proceedings.

President Kagame, who is 66 years old, has been at the helm of Rwanda since 2000, leading the country through a period of remarkable transformation.

After his re-election, Kagame addressed the nation from the headquarters of his ruling party, the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF), expressing his gratitude to the people of Rwanda for entrusting him with a fourth term in office.

“Thank you for your continued trust and support,” Kagame said, emphasizing his commitment to steering the nation toward greater prosperity and stability.

As Kagame takes the oath of office once again, the eyes of the world will be on Rwanda, a nation that has risen from the ashes of its tragic past to become a beacon of progress and hope in Africa.