President Kenyatta announces Government moratorium on scrap metal trade

President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed that individuals found vandalizing or sabotaging national infrastructure projects be brought to book terming it an act treason. The head of state at the same time announced a moratorium on the buying and sale of scrap metal business due to the rising cases of vandalism of key infrastructural projects.This even as he advised the police to execute their mandate without fear or favor ahead of the general election. The President spoke at Kiganjo police training college during the Cadet passing out parade.

Related