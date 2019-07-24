President Kenyatta picks Labour CS to head Treasury

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed, in Acting Capacity (Amb.) Ukur Yatani Kanacho as the Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Planning.

Yatani is the Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection.

In a statement signed by the State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena-Mararo, the President also moved Dr Julius Monzi Muia from the State Department of Planning to replace Dr. Kamau Thugge as the new Principal Secretary for the National Treasury.

Torome Saitoti moves from the Ministry of Defence to become the new Principal Secretary for the State Department of Planning while Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Gordon Kihalangwa moves from Immigration to become the new Principal Secretary for Defence.

The President in a statement said the reorganization is aimed at ensuring the smooth operations and continuity at the National Treasury as well as the line ministries following the Court Order affecting the CS Henry Rotich and PS Dr. Kamau Thugge.

The two pleaded not guilty to 24 charges including abuse of office, conspiracy to defraud and engaging in a project without planning in the multi-billion-shilling Kimwarer and Arror dams’ scandal.

