President Kenyatta picks Labour CS to head Treasury

Written By: Christine Muchira
26

Labour CS Ukur Yatani
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed, in Acting Capacity (Amb.) Ukur Yatani Kanacho as the Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Planning.

Yatani is the Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection.

In a statement signed by the State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena-Mararo, the President also moved Dr Julius Monzi Muia from the State Department of Planning to replace Dr. Kamau Thugge as the new Principal Secretary for the National Treasury.

Also Read  Three more one-way streets set for rehabilitation, Sonko says

Torome Saitoti moves from the Ministry of Defence to become the new Principal Secretary for the State Department of Planning while Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Gordon Kihalangwa moves from Immigration to become the new Principal Secretary for Defence.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163

The President in a statement said the reorganization is aimed at ensuring the smooth operations and continuity at the National Treasury as well as the line ministries following the Court Order affecting the CS Henry Rotich and PS Dr. Kamau Thugge.

Also Read  FL Margaret, her Botswana counterpart visit Nazareth Hospital 

The two pleaded not guilty to 24 charges including abuse of office, conspiracy to defraud and engaging in a project without planning in the multi-billion-shilling Kimwarer and Arror dams’ scandal.

Also Read  Consolidated Bank embarks on debt restructuring

More to follow……

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Christine Muchira

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR