President Kenyatta appoints Justice Ouko Supreme Court judge

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed Justice William Ouko as a Judge of the Supreme Court to replace retired Justice Jackton Ojwang.

Justice Ojwang retired in February 2020 after having served in the Judiciary for 17 years.

In a Gazette Notice dated May 13, 2021, President Kenyatta stated he had appointed Ouko as a judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 166 (1) of the Constitution, I, Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Ouko William Okello to be a judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya,” the Gazzette read in part.

Ouko was nominated for the position by the Judicial Service Commission last week.

The 60-year-old emerged top among other nine contenders who included Justice Said Juma Chitembwe, Justice Marete Njagi, Justice Mathews Nduma, lawyer Alice Yano, Justice Sergon Joseph Kiplagat and Dr Nyaberi Lumumba.

The JSC had shortlisted all the nine candidates who applied for the position.

Justice Kathurima M’Inoti however withdrew his candidature while Justice Koome’s name was withdrawn owing to the fact she had been nominated as Chief Justice.

Justice Ouko was born in 1961 in Siaya County.

He obtained a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Nairobi in 1986, a post-graduate Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law in 1987 before he was admitted to the Roll of Advocates the same year.

In 2016, he pursued and graduated with a Master of Arts in Criminology & Criminal Justice from Egerton University.

Ouko has an aggregate of 33 years of experience in the legal profession having served in several capacities.

By Beth Nyaga