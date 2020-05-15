President Kenyatta appoints Mabel Imbuga to chair NACADA Board

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed former Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) Vice-Chancellor Prof Mabel Imbuga to head the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) board.

The president also appointed former Budget Controller Agnes Odhiambo as chairperson of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) board for a three-year term. She takes over from from Alice Chesire who has been acting.

In the May 13 gazette notice, Retired Supreme Court judge Prof. Jackton Ojwang was also appointed as chair of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) board.

Odhiambo will steer a team comprising of George Njao the NTSA director-general; Treasury CS Ukur Yatani; PS Transport Solomon Kitungu; Attorney General Paul Kihara; Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.

Others are Francis Mwongo (member); Moses Nderitu – Private Sector Representative; Catherine Waweru (member); Meshack Kidenda (member); and Wilfred Nyamwamu.