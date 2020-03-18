President Uhuru Kenyatta has created the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) that will take charge of Nairobi County functions officially transferred to the National Government Wednesday.

Maj-Gen Mohamed Abdalla Badi will head the new office Metropolitan Services (NMS) as the Director General.

While making the announcement at State House Nairobi President Kenyatta picked Enosh Onyango Momanyi as Deputy Director General.

NMS has been tasked with fighting cartels that have been derailing service delivery in Nairobi County in its 100 days.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Nairobi Metropolitan Services will be in charge of the functions that are transferred to the National Government on behalf of the National Government.

“The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) will be in charge of the functions that are transferred to the National Government on behalf of the National Government, their primary responsibility would be to ensure that they deliver the services to the citizens of Nairobi.” Said President Kenyatta.

It will tackle key functions of Nairobi County that include, health, transport, public works and urban planning.

President Kenyatta has also directed NMS to ensure they operationalise effective garbage collection in partnership with National Youth Service.

NMS will work on streamlining urban renewal projects such as Jevanjee, Pangani, and others, which had been previously awarded before 2018 and have continually been delayed.

The NMS will also review these projects and make determinations on how the projects can take off, realizing that the development of these projects are a part of the recently concluded Eastlands Urban Renewal Masterplan.

In addition the team will focus on streamlining development control and approvals for the County.