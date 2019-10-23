President Kenyatta arrives in Sochi for first Russia-Africa Summit

President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived in the Russian resort city of Sochi for the inaugural Russia-Africa Summit.

President Kenyatta who is accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta arrived from Japan where he was a special guest of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during the historic enthronement ceremony of Emperor Naruhito yesterday.

On the sidelines of the Summit, which is being attended by over 40 Heads of State and Government, the President will hold bilateral talks with his host President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

Kenya’s bilateral ties with Russia have been strengthening over the years and the Kenyan delegation will be pursuing trade and investment partnerships especially in the Big 4 Agenda focus areas of health, affordable housing, food security and manufacturing.

On arrival, the President was received at Sochi International Airport by senior Russian Government officials and the Kenyan Chargé D’Affaires, (a.i) in Moscow, Ms. Winnie Mwanjala.

Thereafter, President Kenyatta attended a welcoming ceremony where he was officially received by President Putin.

The President is accompanied by Cabinet Secretary Amb Monica Juma and other senior government officials.

The Chairman of the Council of Governors Wycliffe Oparanya and some of the Kenyan Industrial captains who include the Chairman of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry Richard Ngatia are among several prominent Kenyans attending the summit.