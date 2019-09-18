President Kenyatta assents to County Allocation of Revenue Bill

President Uhuru Kenyatta has signed into law two Bills among them the County Allocation of Revenue Bill, 2019.

The County Allocation of Revenue Act 2019 provides for the equitable allocation of revenue raised nationally among the county governments for the 2019/20 financial year.

The Act also facilitates the transfer of the allocated funds from the Consolidated Fund to respective County Revenue Funds.

At the brief signing ceremony witnessed by Deputy President Dr William Ruto, the President also appended his signature on the Copyright (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Copyright (Amendment) Act 2019 is aimed at addressing growing concerns about royalty rights in the country especially the collection and disbursement of fees and dues to copyright holders.

Present during the signing ceremony were Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, Attorney General Paul Kihara, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and his Senate counterpart Ken Lusaka.

Others were Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Aden Duale, Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo and Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai and his Senate counterpart Jeremiah Nyegenye.