President Kenyatta assents to the Finance Bill 2019

Written By: PSCU
32

President Uhuru Kenyatta assents to the Finance Bill 2019
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

President Uhuru Kenyatta Thursday morning at State House, Nairobi signed into law the Finance Bill 2019.

The Finance Act 2019, among other provision, repeals section 33b of the Banking Act that provides for the capping of bank interest rates.

The new law also introduces a tax on income raised from the digital marketplace as a measure of ensuring equity in taxation.

Also Read  Nigerian governors in Kenya for bench marking

The repeal of section 33b of the Banking Act is expected to enhance access to credit by the private sector especially the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME’s) as well as cut out exploitative shylocks and other unregulated lenders.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

As part of government efforts to support the affordable housing pillar of the Big 4 Agenda, the Finance Act 2019 exempts the National Housing Development Fund from income tax.

Also Read  Govt wants exam officials to adhere to rules when manning KCSE

Present during the signing ceremony were Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi, Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, National Treasury CS Ukur Yatani and Attorney General Paul Kihara.

Also Read  Kenya to launch UNSC bid Thursday

Others were Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale, National Treasury CAS Nelson Gaichuhie, Treasury PS Dr Julius Muia, Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge and Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai among other senior government officials.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR