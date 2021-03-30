President Kenyatta assents to the Supplementary Appropriation Bill, 2021

President Uhuru Kenyatta has Tuesday assented to the Supplementary Appropriation Bill, 2021.

The Supplementary Appropriation Act, 2021 approves the utilization of Ksh 125.16 billion from the Consolidated Fund in the provision of public services in the financial year ending on 30th June 2021.

The Supplementary Budget was necessitated by Covid-19 related expenditures, settlement of pending bills and rationalization of the budget among other urgent national needs.

According to a brief presented to the President, the increase in the supplementary is mostly under the development budget which has increased by Ksh 59.81 billion.

“This is on account of adjustments of donor funding and as well as several adjustments across the board. This will enable the government to continue to up its investment in critical sectors of infrastructure, healthcare, housing while supporting the most vulnerable. This will be critical in job creation and is in line with the governments’ post-Covid-19 Economic Recovery Strategy,” the brief states.

Some of the areas where an increment is realized include-

Ksh 36.11 Billion to the State Department for Transport under the rail transport programme for AIA adjustment for the Railway Development Levy, Provision for Nairobi Commuter rail, Nairobi- Kisumu MGR, construction of Naivasha ICD- Longonot Railway Link and rehabilitation of Longonot-Malaba MGR;

Ksh 23.87 Billion to the National Treasury under the Public Financial Management programme, it includes an amount for Kenya Airways as a shareholder convertible loan;

Ksh 10.08 Billion to the Ministry of Health mainly for Covid-19 response and UHC support;

Ksh 9.24 Billion to the Ministry of Energy under the power transmission and distribution programme, mainly for the national grid system; and,

Ksh 7.77 Billion to the State Department for Housing and Urban Development mainly on account of the Kazi Mtaani Project.

In addition, the brief also states the impact of the supplementary budget had retained the fiscal deficit at 8.7 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) with the overall deficit remaining the same even after the National Assembly approved it with amendments.

The brief however emphasized the importance to mention that if the arrears to County Governments for FY 2019/20 are actualized in the current financial year, then the fiscal deficit as a percentage of GDP will substantially increase.

The Bill was published on 22nd March 2021 in the name of Hon. Kanini Kega, M.P., Chairperson, Budget & Appropriations Committee was passed by the National Assembly on 23rd March 2021 with amendments, pursuant to the provisions of Article 223 of the Constitution, Section 44 of the Public Finance Management Act, 2012 and Standing Order 127(2) of the National Assembly.