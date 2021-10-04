President Kenyatta attends Ethiopian PM Abiy’s inauguration in Addis Ababa

by KBC Videos

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday afternoon joined other heads of state and government in Addis Ababa for the inauguration of Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr.Abiy Ahmed Ali. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali was re-elected for a second 5-year term in July when his Prosperity Party secured a parliamentary majority by winning 410 out of 436 seats. In his congratulatory message, President Kenyatta assured Prime Minister Abiy of Kenya’s continued support in his administration’s endeavor to build a strong and stable Ethiopia.

  

